By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 79 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,226 test results, and three additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, four are probable and the others confirmed.

New cases range in age from 2 to 100 years with a median age of 38 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 30 through Sept. 16. The vast majority of cases are from Sept. 10-16.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,510 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,099 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 278 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 366. Of the three newly reported deaths, one is associated with a long-term care facility. One of the patients was in their 60s and the other two were in their 70s. Their dates of death range from Aug. 25 – Sept. 15.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 166,126 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

