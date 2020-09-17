CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Baldwin-Whitehall is canceling football for at least two weeks after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says it learned about the positive test Thursday morning. Football operations will be suspended for at least 14 days as close contacts are in quarantine.

Players and anyone connected to the team were immediately isolated, and they were off campus by late Thursday morning, the district says.

The district is also reporting two more cases: one in Whitehall Elementary School, second grade, and one on the Baldwin High School girl’s soccer team.

Anyone considered a close contact has been notified.

