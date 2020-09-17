CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
The fire chief said the dog inside the apartment alerted its owner to the smoke.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A dog helped save the day after a fire tore through an apartment in McKees Rocks.

Crews were on the scene of George Street in McKees Rocks late Thursday afternoon for a fire. Flames could be seen blazing inside, and there was thick, black smoke pouring from the windows.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

There’s a business, Carol Ann’s Corner Store, below the apartment.

The fire chief tells KDKA that a dog in the apartment alerted its owner to the smoke, and both of them were able to get out of the home safely.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

There’s no word on how the fire started.

