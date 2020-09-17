Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A dog helped save the day after a fire tore through an apartment in McKees Rocks.
Crews were on the scene of George Street in McKees Rocks late Thursday afternoon for a fire. Flames could be seen blazing inside, and there was thick, black smoke pouring from the windows.
There’s a business, Carol Ann’s Corner Store, below the apartment.
The fire chief tells KDKA that a dog in the apartment alerted its owner to the smoke, and both of them were able to get out of the home safely.
There’s no word on how the fire started.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.