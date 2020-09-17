By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — With restaurant indoor occupancy about to change next week, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have signed new orders about alcohol consumption.

“The order requires that serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 21,” that’s the date when the occupancy rates can change, “and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight.”

Gov. Wolf originally said sales would have to end at 10 p.m.

.@GovernorTomWolf and @SecretaryLevine today signed new orders following the recent announcement that restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent starting Monday, September 21.https://t.co/vdSFIvyeRv — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) September 17, 2020

According to the Governor’s Office, the new order applies to those restaurants increasing capacity to 50%, as well as “restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50% and those that choose to stay at 25 percent.”

The restaurants that would like to up their capacity rate to 50% are being required to self-certify on a website that will be accessible to the public.

The self-certification process asks restaurants to “commit to strictly complying to all public health safety guidelines and orders” to protect customers from the coronavirus.

In a news release, Gov. Wolf said, “As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of COVI-19, we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery. These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”

Wolf’s office says, “There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and take-out alcohol sales from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.”

