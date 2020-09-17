PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures will not be as cool today as they were the past two mornings but this likely won’t be a trend.

There will be a return of cooler weather this weekend with temperatures even cooler on Saturday and Sunday. There is still a chance for frost for parts of western Pennsylvania this weekend and it’s a good chance for places like Butler County and to the north to see a frost advisory.

The other story is just how much rain there will be.

At this point, it doesn’t look like it will be a lot.

Highs on Thursday should be back in the mid-70s. Skies will be overcast this afternoon with clouds moving south off of Sally and the cold front bringing in low and mid-level clouds.

Smoke from the California wildfires will also be present today in any gaps there may be.

The cold front that pushes through today will push clouds and smoke to the south for the weekend.

Haze from the smoke is forecast to be back in place in Pennsylvania next Tuesday.

