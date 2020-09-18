By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases out of 833 test results, and four additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 19 are probable and the others confirmed.

New cases range in age from 1 to 98 years with a median age of 33 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 3-16.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,578 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,105 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 280 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 370. Of the four newly-reported deaths, two are associated with a long-term care facility, the Health Department says. One of the patients was in their 60s, one in their 70s, and the other two in their 80s. The dates of death range from Sept. 4-11.

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 167,345 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

