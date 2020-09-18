By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting today, CVS Pharmacy will be opening 27 additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Pennsylvania, three of which will be in the Pittsburgh area.

CVS is expecting to have more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites across the country by mid-October.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients, and patients.”

Patients must register for a test in advance on the CVS website.

The new locations in the Pittsburgh area can be found below.

558 Pittsburgh Street, Mars, Pa. 16046

850 Pennnsylvania Avenue, Monaca, Pa. 15061

4601 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213