BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Law enforcement believes speed was a factor.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bunola River Road, Forward Township, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Forward Township.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the crash in the area of Bunola River Road and Oliver Drive on Friday around 7:30 p.m.

First responders found a 37-year-old man dead on the scene, and a 28-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police say the driver was traveling south on Bunola River Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went up a hillside and rolled over multiple times. Law enforcement believes speed was a factor.

Comments