By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Forward Township.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the crash in the area of Bunola River Road and Oliver Drive on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
First responders found a 37-year-old man dead on the scene, and a 28-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
Police say the driver was traveling south on Bunola River Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went up a hillside and rolled over multiple times. Law enforcement believes speed was a factor.
