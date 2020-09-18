Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Frannie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This lovely gal is Frannie. Frannie came to Animal Friends when her owner could no longer care for her. She is looking for an adult-only family who can provide her plenty of mental stimulation because she enjoys using her mind! Frannie would prefer to be the only pet in the house so she can have all of your love to herself. Frannie is currently undergoing treatment for an injured leg and would enjoy spending some time as a foster before you adopt so she can continue to receive care from our Medical team.

To find out more about how to adopt Frannie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Loki & Raven

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Loki, loves to press his nose into your face to give kisses, purrs until you rub under his chin

Loves to play with his two sisters.

Would like to live with another cat for company. Has never been alone.

Likes to snuggle next to you and nap.

Favorite things:

Batting ping pong balls

Water bottle caps

Playing king of the Hill on the cat tower

Has a lot of energy.

To find out more about how to adopt Loki, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Raven is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier/Retriever mix. He loves people and is always happy.

Raven is high-energy and still acts like a puppy. He likes belly rubs. Raven would do best with non-alpha personality dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Raven, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

