MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – The McKeesport Area School District received a generous donation Friday morning. Soon 2,500 laptops will be in the hands of McKeesport Area high and middle schools, plus faculty. School leaders say since the pandemic, it has been a struggle for the district and these new devices come at the perfect time.

“One of the most remarkable things I have ever been a part of and I’m really excited,” said superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman Jr.

“The people here in the Mon Valley are tough and resilient,” said U.S. Representative Mike Doyle.

On their football field Friday morning, students in the marching band, cheerleading squad and football team, along with faculty were given a one-of-a kind surprise: a truck full of laptops, donated from Comcast.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m so happy for the kids, for the district,” said parent Andrea Robinson.

“So many people are well deserving of this and we definitely appreciate it. You know, a lot of kids don’t have things at home. So this experience today changes a lot of kids’ lives,” says senior Aundre Robinson.

When COVID-19 hit the area and shut everything down in March, the superintendent says the school didn’t even get a chance. Prior to the surprise, they were already working on getting federal money through the CARES Act.

“Helped us try to provide the extra devices for our elementary schools and things of that nature. We could not make it as a school district without that funding,” said Holtzman.

Comcast is also providing free internet to students who need it through their Internet Essentials program.