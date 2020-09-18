By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have re-signed forward Jared McCann to a two-year contract, the team announced.
The Penguins say the deal runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $2.94 million.
“Jared is a good offensive player who can play center or wing,” said vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford in a release. “We saw improvement in his play this year and feel that there is more upside to his game.”
The Penguins have re-signed forward Jared McCann to a two-year contract.
The deal runs through the 2021.22 campaign and carries an average annual value of $2.94 million.
Details: https://t.co/PlteNvm4iO pic.twitter.com/7kNICYhCFe
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2020
This season, the 24-year-old forward set career highs in assists with 21, points with 35 and power-play goals with six.
You must log in to post a comment.