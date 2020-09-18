By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it is making strides with highly automated vehicles.
PennDOT wants to test and integrate the vehicles into the community. The state secretary of transportation said that there were more than 125,000 reports of crashes in Pennsylvania last year, killing 1,059 people.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 94 percent of those crashes were from driver error. Officials think highly automated vehicles can improve those numbers.
“Automated vehicle technology has the potential to help make transportation safer, increase mobility, reduce vehicle emissions, and provide new mobility options for people of the Commonwealth,” said Yassmin Gramian, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation secretary.
You must log in to post a comment.