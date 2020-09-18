BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The state secretary of transportation said last year that there were more than 125,000 reports of crashes in Pennsylvania.
Filed Under:Local TV, PennDOT, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it is making strides with highly automated vehicles.

PennDOT wants to test and integrate the vehicles into the community. The state secretary of transportation said that there were more than 125,000 reports of crashes in Pennsylvania last year, killing 1,059 people.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 94 percent of those crashes were from driver error. Officials think highly automated vehicles can improve those numbers.

“Automated vehicle technology has the potential to help make transportation safer, increase mobility, reduce vehicle emissions, and provide new mobility options for people of the Commonwealth,” said Yassmin Gramian, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation secretary.

Comments