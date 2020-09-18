Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its unemployment statistics for August 2020 and the unemployment rate was 10.3%.
That 10.3% was down 2.2% over the month and increased by 5.8% compared to August 2019.
The state civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, was down by 59,000 over the month as the unemployment count fell by 144,000, and employment increased by 86,000.
Over the past four months, Pennsylvania has recovered 52.4% of the nonfarm jobs lost in the months of March and April.
The full report and more information can be found on the Department of Labor and Industry website.
