MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – Beaver County residents in need of a helping hand during the pandemic are getting food and other essentials at a drive-up distribution in Monaca. The Steelers, volunteers from the new Shell plant and others gathered to help their neighbors.

The organizers of the distribution say they are prepared to serve up to 1,000 Beaver County families. Each car will get four bags of non-perishable food items.

Shell employees worked side-by-side with Steelers legends Friday morning to distribute food to Beaver County residents.

“It’s all about giving back to those who have supported us throughout the years and also just those who are going through some difficult times right now,” former Steeler Chris Hoke said.

After more than six months of the pandemic, a Shell manager says they know the need for help — even a need for the most essential items still exists for many families in Beaver County.

Hilary Mercer, vice president of Shell Polymers, told KDKA’s Lisa Washington, “We’re part of the community here, we want to be part of the community, we’re building a brand new plant. We want to be here for 30-40 years, so we want to help the community through COVID-19.”

Steelers legends Arthur Moats and Chris Hoke want those receiving the food to know the Steelers are a community partner.

“We want them to know we care. We are more than a social media post, more than people who put on a jersey, we want them to know we are here to support them,” said Moats.

Two more food drives are scheduled for Saturday. The Steelers are teaming up with 412 Food Rescue for another distribution on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, beginning at 11 a.m. Organizers will be prepared for those who walk up or drive up.

Jubilee Ministries will distribute food to up to 1,500 families, beginning at 11 a.m. at Shenango High School.