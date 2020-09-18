CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
The test can detect a positive case in 10-15 seconds and only requires a drop of blood.By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new rapid coronavirus antibody test developed in a collaborative effort between Carnegie Mellon University, Pitt, and UPMC.

According to CMU researchers, the test would give results in 10-15 seconds.

The test, which could detect two antibodies in the virus responsible for COVID-19, would require a drop of blood from a person’s fingertip, that through a handheld device, would send the results to a smartphone.

The device is about the size of a quarter and researchers say that 3D printing technology is responsible for the efficiency and accuracy of the test.

It is also believed to have a very low error rate because the reaction between the antibody and antigen in the device is highly selective.

Two other positives about the device – a CMU researcher says the cost to make the device is low. It could have as many as 10 uses and it already as a provisional patent and close to human trials.

Those human trials would be performed at UPMC.

