By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been critically wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
911 dispatchers report one person was transported from the 200 block of Rochelle Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.
First responders arrived to the scene after a ShotSpotter alert Friday evening. They got there to find a victim with bullet wounds to the leg.
Pittsburgh Police say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
