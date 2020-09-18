CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 New Cases, And 4 More Deaths Bring Toll To 370
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
First responders arrived on scene to find a person with bullet wounds to his leg.
Filed Under:Knoxville, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been critically wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

911 dispatchers report one person was transported from the 200 block of Rochelle Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

First responders arrived to the scene after a ShotSpotter alert Friday evening. They got there to find a victim with bullet wounds to the leg.

Pittsburgh Police say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments