CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
An employee at West Allegheny School District has tested positive for coronavirus.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, West Allegheny School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – West Allegheny School District has alerted families to a positive case of coronavirus within the school district.

The positive case was detected in a person that works in the middle school and the district says the case is unrelated to in-school transmission.

They also say that after consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department that the employee did not have any close contact with students or staff while at school.

West Allegheny School District is not recommending any quarantine for exposure or school closures due to the lack of close contact.

Comments