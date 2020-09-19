By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Officials in Bethel Park are allowing residents to participate in trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Residents will trick-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 this year. Residents that want to give out candy are advised to turn on their porch lights, and those that do not can leave their porch lights off as a signal they do not want to participate. Residents engaging in trick-or-treating this year are advised to wear a mask and social distance.

Other activities for the holiday are also planned.

A “Spooktacular Parade” is scheduled for October 31 and will start at 12 p.m. and run through 3 p.m. that day.

“The parade will feature two routes throughout the Municipality and offer a safe alternative to trick-or-treating,” said Bethel Park Municipal Manager Laurence Christian. “Parade routes will be posted on the Municipal website.”

The parade will include emergency vehicles and “surprises for kids in the community,” according to organizers. A livestream of the event will be posted to Facebook as well.

Bethel Park is also hosting a Halloween Decorating Contest that will run from October 23 through November 1, with a winner from each ward to be selected.

More information about Halloween events in Bethel Park can be found on the municipality website or Facebook page.