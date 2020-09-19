BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Senator Casey has said that a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be put forward until after the November election.
Filed Under:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Senator Bob Casey, Senator Pat Toomey, United States Supreme Court

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey on Saturday said that Americans should have a voice in replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He added that in just over a month’s time, the presidency and the balance of power in the Senate could change.

“I think most Americans want to have a say in it,” Senator Casey said. “That’s why, because we have a national election for president and also the United States Senate, this should be a nomination which is considered when you have a new president.”

Senator Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania’s other senator has not yet commented on nominating a replacement.

However, Toomey is on record in 2016 supporting the idea of not filling a vacancy on the bench in an election year.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

She was 87-years-old.

Comments