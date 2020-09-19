By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey on Saturday said that Americans should have a voice in replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He added that in just over a month’s time, the presidency and the balance of power in the Senate could change.
“I think most Americans want to have a say in it,” Senator Casey said. “That’s why, because we have a national election for president and also the United States Senate, this should be a nomination which is considered when you have a new president.”
Senator Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania’s other senator has not yet commented on nominating a replacement.
However, Toomey is on record in 2016 supporting the idea of not filling a vacancy on the bench in an election year.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.
She was 87-years-old.
