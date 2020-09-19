Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A child was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mt. Washington neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Police.
The accident occurred on the 200 block of Grandview Avenue, and police and EMS were called to the scene around 1:50 p.m. Pittsburgh Police say they were told by witnesses that the girl had run from in between two parked cars into the roadway.
According to police, the collision was not serious, and the victim was sent to the hospital in stable condition to be evaluated.
The driver did not leave the scene and was cooperative with the officers.
