By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,162 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday and 22 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 149,845 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18, is 175,962 with 5,798 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 28,985 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,956.

There are 1,746,280 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 22,277 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,869 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 27,146. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,354 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,334 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

