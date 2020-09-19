By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested after SWAT officers were called to the scene of a domestic dispute in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood on Friday night.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a report of a man being involved in a domestic dispute along Lenora Street around 9:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the man, he refused to the leave the home.

This prompted SWAT officers to be called to the scene, as well as evacuating nearby homes.

The man then climbed through a window and onto the roof of the home.

SWAT officers made their way to the roof around 10:30 p.m., where the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated domestic incident.