By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN (KDKA) — Prospect Road is closed between Beryl Drive and Carapel Townhouses Entrance until further notice to stabilize a landslide area.
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works made the announcement on September 14 and has notified Port Authority. The project will involve installing a rock embankment, concrete barrier and erosion and sedimentation control as well as excavation, drainage repairs, grubbing and clearing, milling and paving and line striping.
Officials anticipate that the closure will remain in effect until October and then will open for single-lane traffic in November.
The road closure will impact Port Authority’s Y49 – Prospect Flyer route.
