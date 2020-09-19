PITTSBURGH — As many around the country remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a number of notable figures on Pennsylvania are doing the same — including those who knew her personally.

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley attended Harvard Law School with Justice Ginsburg’s daughter.

He remembers the justice as a champion for women.

Gormley tells KDKA that he’s shared phone calls and letters over the years with the justice and recalls her sense of humor.

In fact, Gormley says he invited the justice to speak at a university conference and she personally responded with humor that she has become quite busy since becoming notorious, but that she would send a personal video for the conference.

During her 40 year law career, Ginsburg was a champion for social justice, taking on a series of cases regarding gender equality.

Locally, Gormley wasn’t the only one with a personal relationship with the justice.

Judge Tim Lewis remembers her as a great friend who affected the lives of many.

“I dont know if i can improve from my dear friend Ken Gormley’s observation. Just a giant of the law,” Lewis said.

“A giant force in this nation for equality, a legacy that will continue to resonate for generations to come. And a fine fine person and a wonderful judge and justice.”

Following the news of her death, hundreds gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court last night for a makeshift memorial ceremony.

A private service will be held for Justice Ginsburg at Arlington Cemetery.