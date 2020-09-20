PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers’ home opener sure looked different with no audience inside Heinz Field.

The big game usually brings thousands of fans and lots of money for surrounding businesses.

North Shore businesses told KDKA they unsure what to expect during Sunday’s game but were pleasantly surprised by the rush of patrons.

“I was expecting it to be kind of slow. But I talked to one of my tables. They said there’s a lot of people just coming in just to be around Pittsburgh just to be here for the first day,” said Michelle Ferina, Waitress.

The owner of Foundry Tap and Table told KDKA reservations were booked.

“They got a lot bigger than I thought they would be,” Andrew Stackiewicz, Co-Owner, Foundry.

While he only saw about a third of the usual game-day rush, given the current cap on capacity, business was not bad.

“We would feed five or six hundred people before a game and today we fed about 200,” said Stackiewicz.

Bar and restaurant employees were pleased and thankful about Sunday’s outcome.

“Especially people from out of town. They’re going out of their way to come here,” said Ferina.

For those who plan on visiting the North Shore for the Steelers’ game next Sunday, schedule your reservations in advance.

Bar and restaurant owners said the openings filled fast this week.