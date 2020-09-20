Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was struck by a train.
Public safety officials say that police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a report of a man being struck by a train along railroad tracks in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man near the railroad tracks with a wound to his head.
Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest details on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.