By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in stable condition.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday night, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a possible shooting along Franklin Avenue in North Braddock.

A 29-year old man was listed in stable condition after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

County Police detectives are investigating and have determined that the shooting took place earlier in the evening on Sunday.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact County Police.

