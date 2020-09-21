By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities say 16 arrests are pending after law enforcement conducted human trafficking and drug operations in Beaver County.
The Beaver County District Attorney says local law enforcement and the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force conducted busts in Center Township over the weekend. Police say 16 arrests are pending from the two-day effort involving several hotels, and several “potential human trafficking victims were identified.”
“Human trafficking is a serious problem in too many of our communities,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman in a release. “The trauma caused by traffickers to their victims is inexcusable.”
In the release, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said the operation “targeted potential victims of human trafficking.”
