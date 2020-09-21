PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities in Ohio say they have located 35 missing children, some who were tied to human trafficking.

A joint-effort this past month between local and federal law enforcement led to the recovery of the missing kids.

Authorities say “Operation Safety Net” was a success, as they found 35 missing kids between the ages of 13 and 18.

Just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking.

Authorities had previously announced that they had recovered some 25 children during the operation.

WOIO reports the children were located in Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus and as far away as Miami, Fla.

There are still 5 open cases remaining.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the end of a two-week operation in Georgia that resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates.

If anything looks out of place with children in your neighborhood or you know of a missing child, you can call in tips to the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.