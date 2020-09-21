BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
The shooting took place early Monday morning.
Filed Under:East Huntingdon Township, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Westmoreland County.

State Troopers tell KDKA that the shooting took place just after midnight early Monday morning in the 200 block of Field Stone Lane in East Huntingdon Township.

Details of the shooting are limited at this time.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

