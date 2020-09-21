Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Westmoreland County.
State Troopers tell KDKA that the shooting took place just after midnight early Monday morning in the 200 block of Field Stone Lane in East Huntingdon Township.
Details of the shooting are limited at this time.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.