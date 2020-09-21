CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
Williams Was Last Seen In Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenage girl who hasn’t been seen in a week.

According to police, 13-year-old Vita Williams was seen last Monday, Sept. 14, in Brighton Heights.

(Photos Provided by Pittsburgh Police)

She was wearing black and red shoes when she disappeared.

Williams is known to frequent the neighborhoods of Brighton Heights, South Side as well as downtown.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

