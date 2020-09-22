Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-Fil-A is believed to be considering moving into open real estate space in Pittsburgh’s Market Square.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Chick-Fil-A has its eyes on part of the space in PPG Place 2 that was vacated by Molinaro Ristorante and Bar, which closed in January.
The Post-Gazette says that Kevin Langholz, who represents Chick-fil-A in site expansion in Western Pennsylvania and in part of West Virginia declined comment.
It’s unclear when the move could take place if it were to happen.
