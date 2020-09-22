Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New Castle City Hall was evacuated Tuesday night after a white powdery substance was found inside an envelope addressed to two council members.
911 dispatchers confirm the building was evacuated during Tuesday night’s caucus meeting. They confirm the envelope was from Sharpsville and addressed to council president Tom Smith and councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile.
Officials say two people came in contact with the substance, and the hazmat crew came in.
New Castle News reports police say there wasn’t enough substance in the envelope to immediately test it.
