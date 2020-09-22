CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,821
Dispatchers confirm the building was evacuated Tuesday night during the caucus meeting.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New Castle City Hall was evacuated Tuesday night after a white powdery substance was found inside an envelope addressed to two council members.

911 dispatchers confirm the building was evacuated during Tuesday night’s caucus meeting. They confirm the envelope was from Sharpsville and addressed to council president Tom Smith and councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile.

Officials say two people came in contact with the substance, and the hazmat crew came in.

New Castle News reports police say there wasn’t enough substance in the envelope to immediately test it.

