By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 Pittsburgh Columbus Day Parade has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say the parade was canceled because of the virus and safety precautions. In a release, Tony Feraro, the parade chairperson, said the committee wants to “adhere to local and state safety measures as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“This parade has a rich history here in Bloomfield and always has the communities support and involvement. We were concerned about the safety of parade participants and spectators, so we have wisely decided to cancel this year’s parade and focus on next year,” said Ferraro.
Officials say more information on next year’s parade will be announced in the coming months.
