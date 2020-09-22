CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,821
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they are on the scene of a reported child abduction in Banksville.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police are searching the woods around Banksville Park on Tuesday night.

Police are asking parents in the West End to check on their kids. They said they have a report of a 6- or 7-year-old girl possibly being abducted, but they have no parents reporting a missing child.

Law enforcement says the reportedly missing child has brown hair and was wearing a white shirt and a pink skirt.

Police say to avoid the area as it is an active search.

