By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they are on the scene of a reported child abduction in Banksville.

Police are searching the woods around Banksville Park on Tuesday night.

Police are asking parents in the West End to check on their kids. They said they have a report of a 6- or 7-year-old girl possibly being abducted, but they have no parents reporting a missing child.

Law enforcement says the reportedly missing child has brown hair and was wearing a white shirt and a pink skirt.

UPDATE: The reportedly missing girl is 6 or 7, brown hair, wearing a white shirt and pink skirt. If this matches your child’s description, and you were at Banksville Park tonight, please call police. https://t.co/8Tfove2C13 — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 23, 2020

Police say to avoid the area as it is an active search.

ALERT: Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a reportedly abducted child in wooded area around Banksville Park. Please avoid area. This is an active search. pic.twitter.com/iMYa5FLNQZ — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 23, 2020

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.