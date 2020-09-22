Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Ross Township has been named one of the 50 best places to live in the U.S.
Money’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in America ranks Ross Township at number 48.
According to Money, the homes in Ross are less expensive than neighboring places like McCandless and Ben Avon, and Ross sits on a hilly area about 350 feet above the Ohio River. Money also calls North Hills High School one of the best schools in the Pittsburgh area.
Coming in at the top three sports on the list? Evans in Georgia; Parker in Colorado and Meridian in Idaho. Abington, Pa. also made the list at number 19.
You can see the full list, and look at Money’s methodology, online.
