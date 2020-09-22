By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A South Side concert venue is closing down because of the pandemic.
The Rex Theater, located on East Carson Street, posted the announcement to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to the ongoing hardship and uncertain future caused by the Covid pandemic, The Rex Theater will be closing our doors after over a decade of live music and events,” the post reads.
They say they know some people will want to help, but they’ve considered “every option and have done everything possible to keep our dream alive for as long as we could.”
“We want to thank everyone who’s come to a show, everyone’s who’s played a show, everyone who has worked in ways big and small and helped us make this crazy dream a reality” the Rex Theater writes.
