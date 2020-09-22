CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,821
Governor Jim Justice said he wants to increase testing to catch more asymptomatic cases as outbreaks continue.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s former public health director and the majority leader of the state Senate say they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Cathy Slemp wrote in an op-ed that she was quarantining in her child’s old bedroom after contracting the virus. Gov. Jim Justice had forced Slemp out of her role as state health officer in June. The Republican majority leader of the state senate, Dr. Tom Takubo, also said on Tuesday he had tested positive after experiencing aches coming on last Thursday.

The governor on Monday said he wants to increase testing to catch more asymptomatic cases as outbreaks continue.

