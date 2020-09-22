CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s former public health director and the majority leader of the state Senate say they have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Cathy Slemp wrote in an op-ed that she was quarantining in her child’s old bedroom after contracting the virus. Gov. Jim Justice had forced Slemp out of her role as state health officer in June. The Republican majority leader of the state senate, Dr. Tom Takubo, also said on Tuesday he had tested positive after experiencing aches coming on last Thursday.
The governor on Monday said he wants to increase testing to catch more asymptomatic cases as outbreaks continue.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.