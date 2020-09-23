By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say one person is dead and two are injured following a shooting in Homewood.

On Wednesday night, Pittsburgh police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials say a man was found dead at the scene.

A second victim who was shot in the lower body was found on Mohler Street, police say. A third victim who was shot in the leg was found at the Penn Hills Giant Eagle.

The two men were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials say.

ALERT: Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue. Zone 5 officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:20 p.m. Male victim was found dead at the scene. Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/a8bdOVH7Ss — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 24, 2020

