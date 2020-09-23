By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) – A recent study by WalletHub studied happiness in each state in the United States.
All the way down the list at 50 was West Virginia.
The study focused on findings of happiness including factors such as emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment.
The study also found that West Virginia ranked in the bottom half of those three factors.
West Virginia was 50th in emotional and physical well-being, 49th in work environment, and 37th in community and environment.
Here in Pennsylvania, it was only slightly better.
Pennsylvania was ranked 28th.
The commonwealth was 26th in emotional and physical well-being, 40th in work environment, and 30th in community and environment.
The top-ranked state was Hawaii.
You can read the complete study on WalletHub’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.