PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller is grilling for the fall!
Grilled Steak and Chicken Skewers with Grilled Vegetables
Serves: 4
Chicken Skewers
Ingredients:
- 12 ea. Cubes of chicken breast, 1” on a side
- 1-2 ea. Red bell peppers, cut into 1” pieces
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 Tbs. Chopped Fresh oregano
- 2-3 Tbs EVO
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Combine lemon, oregano, and EVO.
2. Toss chicken and peppers in lemon/EVO mixture
3. Skewer alternating ingredients.
4. Season with salt and pepper before grilling.
Steak Skewers
Ingredients:
- 2 # Beef tips (filet) cut into cubes
- 1-2 ea. Yellow bell peppers, cut into 1” pieces
- 1 Tbs. Chopped fresh rosemary
- 2-3 Tbs EVO
- 2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated
Directions:
1. Combine rosemary, oil, and garlic.
2. Toss steak and peppers in soy mixture
3. Skewer alternating ingredients.
4. Season with salt and pepper before grilling.
Vegetables For Grilling
Ingredients:
- 10-12 ea. Brussels sprouts, halved if large
- 1 ea. Small cauliflower, sliced into wedges with stem intact
- 1 ea. Sweet potato, cut into wedges ½” thick
- 5-6 ea. Small carrots, cut in half if thick
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and Pepper
Lemon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1 C. Shaved red cabbage
- Sunflower seeds
- Crumbled feta cheese
- Chopped parsley
Directions:
1. Preheat grill.
2. Toss vegetables in olive oil. Grill long and slow over low heat. They will take 15-20 minutes to cook
3. When vegetables are done, remove to platter and keep warm.
4. Increase grill heat.
5. Grill skewers. When done, arrange over vegetables.
6. Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette.
7. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, sunflower seeds, and feta cheese.
Lemon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- Zest and juice 3 lemons
- 1 ea. Shallot minced
- ½ C. Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
1) Place lemon zest and juice in a stainless steel bowl.
2) Whisk in extra virgin olive oil.
3) Season with salt and pepper.
