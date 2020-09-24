Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s new COVID Alert PA app has seen plenty of downloads within the first 24 hours of availability.
More than 50,000 people have downloaded the app within 24 hours of its launch.
The app is free and uses Bluetooth technology to determine if the user has been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to COVID-19.
If that’s the case, the app sends a notification on what to do next.
