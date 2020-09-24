CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
More than 50,000 people have downloaded the state's new COVID Alert PA app.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID Alert PA App, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s new COVID Alert PA app has seen plenty of downloads within the first 24 hours of availability.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Health Dept. Officially Announces COVID Alert PA App To Help Trace Spread Of Virus

More than 50,000 people have downloaded the app within 24 hours of its launch.

The app is free and uses Bluetooth technology to determine if the user has been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to COVID-19.

If that’s the case, the app sends a notification on what to do next.

Comments