The Crack'd Egg in Brentwood is filing a lawsuit against the state and county coronavirus restrictions.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Brentwood restaurant is fighting back against state and county coronavirus restrictions.

The owners of The Crack’d Egg have filed a federal lawsuit and are claiming the state’s orders are illegal.

It is using the federal ruling made last week calling Governor Wolf’s shutdown orders unconstitutional.

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered The Crack’d Egg to close last month due to employees not wearing masks and social distancing not being enforced.

They remained open anyway.

