By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference Thursday to push for political reform in Harrisburg.

The Democratic governor wants the General Assembly to ban gifts for public officials, enact new campaign finance laws and require officials to be transparent about income.

He said Pennsylvania is one of 10 states with no specific laws limiting gifts to public officials, and politicians outside the executive branch can take unlimited gifts.

“The pandemic has shown us that Pennsylvanians need accountable government now more than ever,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am calling on the General Assembly to take action on three government reforms to improve accountability and rein in special interests.”

He blamed Republican-led legislature for trying to undermine the state’s coronavirus response, saying the pandemic restrictions were responsible for saving thousands of lives.

“Yeah we don’t like them. Yeah they really put hampers on our lives, but it saves lives. And if they have an alternative, I’m all ears. But all they want to do is dismantle this stuff,” he said.

He said is door is open to “serious people who want to engage in serious conversation.”