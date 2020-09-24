Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FULTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help to provide information in connection with the the illegal killing of a black bear.
The Game Commission’s Southcentral region’s ask for information comes after a black bear was found dead in Taylor Township, Fulton County last week.
The game warden’s investigation after the bear was found suggests that the 250-pound bear was dead for approximately one week and that the bear’s death was the result of a single gunshot wound.
The Game Commission is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Southcentral Region Office at 814-643-1831, the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online.
