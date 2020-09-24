By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s first fall foliage report of 2020 is in, and we could be seeing one of the most stunning fall foliage displays in years.
While fall has barely just started, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says recent frosts and cool nights are driving some color into leaves.
Deep-green foliage is the norm for PA, but areas are showing signs of the season. 🍂🍁 Black gums, birches & maples are sprinkling reds & yellows in #PennsWoods. Recent frosts/cool nights are pushing development of color. Week 1 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL pic.twitter.com/BvxyMvizHu
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) September 24, 2020
In Lawrence and Mercer counties, maples, sumac, dogwoods, black gums and Virginia creeper vines are starting to turn into a burgundy color while many black walnut trees, birches and aspens are turning pale yellow.
“The season is setting up for perhaps the best fall foliage display in years,” the DCNR says.
While the leaves in our area are starting to change, we’re still two to three weeks away from hitting peak color. The DCNR recommends kicking off the season in the Laurel Highlands.
You can read the first report online.
You must log in to post a comment.