PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While many businesses struggle to stay afloat this year due to the pandemic, one local, small business in Beaver County is booming.

Lynn Davidson and her husband, Kerry, started “Stinkin Cute Trees” out of their home in Monaca.

Lynn was sitting on the couch one night, scrolling through her phone looking on Pinterest.

She saw a beautiful tree made from a door and said to her husband, “Oh my goodness, this is stinkin’ cute! Can you make one for me?”

That’s how their unique business was born.

The trees took on a life of their own and Lynn and Kerry are now ready to host an open house this weekend in Monaca.

“It has been overwhelming, I feel so blessed you know some of the things you see here that we’ve gotten from people whether it’s on marketplace, or eBay, or wherever it is, or people just reaching out to us, they have been so supportive and kind and we’ve met so many new friends and there is a lot of good out there and that’s what I say when I meet them,” she said. “There are a lot of good people out there I know we’re seeing a lot of hard things right now, but we’ve truly been blessed this year, this is just unbelievable to us.”

Since Stinkin Cute Trees was created in January, they’ve built almost 900 trees so far.

This Saturday and Sunday, you will have the opportunity to purchase the trees at their open house pre-season holiday crafts sale.

You can learn more on Stinkin Cute Trees’ Facebook page.