PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While temperatures will be similar to yesterday, there will be some key differences in what to expect.

Yesterday saw mainly sunny skies but today, skies will be overcast for the morning with mostly to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will be a little stronger, coming in out of the southwest as well.

The clouds will be arriving due to an interaction between the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Beta and an upper-level disturbance.

Any rain from the system should stay well south of western Pennsylvania.

Today’s high will hit 78 degrees with noon temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s.

Looking ahead, the next chance for rain comes on Sunday. The rain is needed with just 0.63″ of rain being recorded at the airport so far in September. That is the driest start to the month since 2017.

There is also a chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-low digs in.

Following next week’s rain chances will come a late fall preview.

Temperatures will plummet with places like Pittsburgh seeing lows in the mid-30s and highs may struggle just to get to 50 degrees on some days.

