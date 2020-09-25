By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A statewide amber alert has been issued after a 7-year-old girl was reportedly abducted in eastern Pennsylvania, state police say.
Police are searching for Giselle Torres, who was last seen Friday at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park, Montgomery County. Police say she was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres.
Giselle is 4 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights, police say. Juan is 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, officials say. Police say he was wearing body armor, a mask and glasses.
Police say they are possibly in a white or black Dodge Charger. Call 911 with any information.
