By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA screeners were alerted to a loaded, 9mm handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the main checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.
Once the screeners observed the gun, they alerted Allegheny County Police.
County police learned that the 34-year-old man had a valid, concealed carry permit and had left the gun in his bag inadvertently.
After alerting the FBI, the man was permitted to fly and county police confiscated the gun.
Charges are not expected to be filed against the passenger by county police.
